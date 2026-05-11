Homewerks Worldwide, LLC Selects Datavations for Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Category Growth

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewerks Worldwide, LLC, a leading innovator in home improvement products, and Datavations, the pioneer in actionable commercial intelligence for building materials, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement. This partnership is designed to integrate a revenue growth management practice with granular SKU level market data into the Homewerks commercial workflow, in order to serve Homewerks' merchants across major retail and professional channels.

By adopting the Datavations' Merchant Enablement Platform, Homewerks is moving from reactive monitoring to a proactive market stance and investing in its relationships with its key accounts. The relationship with Datavations provides Homewerks with a comprehensive view of shelf dynamics and ensuring the right product is in the right location at the right price, a capability critical for disrupting traditional Product Line Review (PLR) cycles and driving out-of-cycle adjustments with real time data.

"We identified Datavations as a leading partner in the commercial intelligence space and know their technology will help change the way that we drive impact with our customers in the market," said Peter Berkman, Founder and CEO of Homewerks.

The platform provides Homewerks with insight into competitive testing, assortment planning, pricing and competitive supply chain vulnerabilities, outside of the visibility its commercial team and its key merchants have had in the past. By identifying market signals faster, Homewerks will continue to optimize production, price, placement and build on strategic M&A, in partnership with its key merchants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Homewerks to the industry leading partners that we support," said Philip Odelfelt, Founder and CEO of Datavations. "Our mission is to provide the technology required to turn market volatility into a competitive advantage for our customers and their merchants alike, and Homewerks is the ideal partner to execute on that vision."

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SOURCE Datavations