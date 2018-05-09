Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown Celebrates Topping Off

"This topping off marks a milestone in construction at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown, and we are pleased to partner with Hilton to be part of the industry-first All Suites portfolio," said Trevor Walden, VP Operation & Sales, Parks Hospitality Group. "Whether traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, guests will be able to enjoy the comforts of home with value-added amenities."

When completed, the new Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown will provide fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests will also be provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service.* Travelers can unwind with an outdoor kitchen with grill area, outdoor pool and sports court, and 9,000 Sq. Ft. of joined retail space with outdoor seating.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and www.news.homewoodsuites.com.

*Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton's upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand with more than 455 locations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is an award-winning leader. The first choice for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers inviting, generous suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional value-driven essentials include: complimentary internet, a daily full hot breakfast, and complimentary evening socials every Monday - Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Homewood Suites is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information on the extended-stay advantage, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.

About Parks Hospitality Group

Parks Hospitality Group owns and manages six hotels in North Carolina and Tennessee employing over 250 associates. They currently have hotels in development in Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC and are proud franchisees of affiliates of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International. For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.

