Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown Opens

"Nestled in the heart of the 'Derby City', Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown's central location, spacious suites and convenient amenities offer the value-added experience that both business and leisure guests seek when visiting this robust city," said Adrian Kurre, global head of Homewood Suites by Hilton. "Tourism is Kentucky's third-largest industry**, and adding an extended-stay option for travelers in such a key area can further strengthen the state's economy."

Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown offers a combination of studio and one-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service***. Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor patio. The property also offers over 1,000 square feet of flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.

Located at 635 West Market St., Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown offers guests convenient access to major businesses, like Humana and UPS, as well as entertainment and dining district, such as the Louisville Riverwalk. The Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Slugger Museum & Bat Factory, KFC Yum! Center, Fourth Street Live!, and the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts are also just a short walk from the hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown or call +1 502 589 2000.

