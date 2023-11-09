Homewood Suites by Hilton Montgomery and Hilton Garden Inn Montgomery East in Montgomery, Alabama Complete Renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that the 97-room Hilton Garden Inn Montgomery East and 91-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Montgomery have completed renovations. All guestrooms and public spaces at the hotels were upgraded to include all new seating, lighting, flooring, wall coverings, furniture, window treatments and artwork. The hotels are owned by Flynn Properties Inc. of San Francisco, California and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Both properties are located at the Offices at Midtown Park on Interstate Park Drive directly off I-85 and 10 minutes from downtown Montgomery. Each hotel offers guests convenient access to the Alabama State Capitol, Auburn University Montgomery (AUM), the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Civil Rights Memorial, Alabama State University, the Montgomery Zoo, and The Shoppes at Eastchase.

"We are excited about these renovations and what it will offer to today's demanding travelers in the Montgomery area," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "This is an exciting new chapter for these hotels, and we look forward to welcoming guests to these newly refreshed properties."   

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Montgomery offers spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas designed to let you live, work, and relax. Each suite is outfitted with fully equipped kitchens complete with a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, twin-burner stove, toaster, coffee maker, cookware, utensils, and place setting so that guests can cook home-like meals without leaving their suite. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, inviting communal spaces, a 24-hour Suite Shop convenience store and guest laundry.

Amenities at the pet-friendly Homewood Suites by Hilton Montgomery include a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, a business center, a well-equipped fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, an outdoor swimming pool and sport court, complimentary Wi-Fi, and flexible meeting space. For more information or to contact the Homewood Suites by Hilton Montgomery please call directly at 334-272-3010, or visit their website.

The Hilton Garden Inn Montgomery East guestroom boasts the brand's signature bedding, featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens, a spacious and clutter-free work desk with an ergonomic desk chair, a mini-fridge and coffee maker. Guests will be treated to numerous amenities and services, including complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, a 24-hour business center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, an onsite restaurant and two meeting rooms with a combined 1,200 square feet of meeting space. For more information or to contact the Hilton Garden Inn Montgomery East please call directly at call 334-272-2225 or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.LBAhospitality.com.

