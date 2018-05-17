Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 Opens

"Our hotel is in a great location and offers tremendous value-added amenities and conveniences that appeal to extended-stay or overnight travelers who want to be comfortable and cost-conscious," said Trevor Walden, Vice President of Operations and Sales, Parks Hospitality Group. "With our close proximity to downtown Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, business and leisure travelers alike will have the opportunity to experience the unique, value-driven all suites offering of Homewood Suites."

Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 offers a combination of studio and one- bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor kitchen and grill area, outdoor pool and fitness center. A complimentary shuttle service within a five-mile radius of the property is also available.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit http://raleighcaryi40.homewoodsuitesbyhilton.com or call +1 919-745-8589.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and www.news.homewoodsuites.com.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton's upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand with more than 455 locations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is an award-winning leader. The first choice for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers inviting, generous suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional value-driven essentials include: complimentary internet, a daily full hot breakfast, and complimentary evening socials every Monday - Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Homewood Suites is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information on the extended-stay advantage, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.

About Parks Hospitality Group

Parks Hospitality Group owns and manages six hotels in North Carolina and Tennessee employing over 250 associates. We currently have hotels in development in Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC and are proud franchisees of affiliates of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International. For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.

