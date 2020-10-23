HomeWork Receives Davey Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 16th Annual Davey Awards. HomeWork, WILL's groundbreaking program about the challenges of today's remote work environment, won a Davey in the category, Online Film & Video- Series.

With nearly 3,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide.

WILL Interactive

"As COVID hit, we at WILL, like many others, were thrust into working remotely. We began facing a number of challenges that we hadn't previously encountered; HomeWork was born out of adapting to those changes. We are honored that HomeWork has been recognized and that our own struggles, research and innovations, have been able to positively impact so many people," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

About the Davey Awards: The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small shops from across the world. The 15th Annual Davey Awards received entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms. David defeated the mighty Goliath with a big idea and a little rock. That is the sort of thing small agencies do every day. The Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative David's" where strength comes from ideas, intelligence and out -of-the-box thinking, not a "Giant's" bankroll. Great work is about fresh ideas and exceptional execution, not the biggest budgets. The Davey levels the playing field so entrants compete with only their peers and can win the recognition they deserve.

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

Contact:

Daniel Apol

301-983-6006

[email protected]

SOURCE WILL Interactive