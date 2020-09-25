HomeWork Receives Platinum dotCOMM Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 2020 international dotComm Awards. WILL's groundbreaking product, Homework, has won a Platinum in the Video Series category. The dotCOMM Awards honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

HomeWork was selected from nearly 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world. "As COVID hit, we at WILL, like many others, were thrust into working remotely. We began facing a number of challenges that we hadn't previously encountered; HomeWork was born out of adapting to those changes. We are honored that HomeWork has been recognized and that our own struggles, research and innovations, have been able to positively impact so many people," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

About the dotCOMM Awards: The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories for websites, videos, social media, paid media, owned media, earned media, and digital marketing and communication programs.

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

