HomeX Announces Completion of $90M Capital Raise Led by Affiliates of New Mountain Capital to Support Continued Growth

HomeX is transforming the classic home services industry approach from "rolling a truck" to a customer's home, to identifying the right solution at the right time for a homeowner's problem through both virtual and physical services. The Company's latest advancements in natural language processing, machine reasoning and knowledge engineering provide Artificial Intelligence-backed diagnosis of home issues, creating more transparency and efficiency for both customers and providers.

"Home services is a $500 billion market, but it remains highly fragmented and needs meaningful innovation. Similar to how telemedicine has transformed the healthcare space, HomeX is using technology and service excellence to provide greater access, flexibility and connectivity to both homeowners and service providers," said Michael Werner, Founder and CEO of HomeX. "This new partnership allows us to rapidly expand our offerings and reach new audiences, continuing to alleviate the headaches of homeownership, while helping contractors secure operational efficiencies and qualified appointments, not just leads."

Mr. Werner continued, "New Mountain was the right leading partner for us given its experience working with founder-owned businesses, deep knowledge of the home and commercial services end markets, and extensive track record of growing businesses through investments in technology and people."

With hundreds of thousands of users and existing clients supported by HomeX's platform, New Mountain's investment comes as the Company continues to accelerate its growth and expand its services across North America. Notably, HomeX Remote Assist , which virtually connects homeowners with HomeX's licensed technicians to diagnose and repair common home issues, has experienced more than 400% growth in less than a year.

"We are excited to support the growth of HomeX, a business that is primed to reshape the home and commercial services industry. The market is massive and the need for change and innovation is substantial — HomeX is at the forefront of this opportunity and we are eager to partner with the management team to help position the Company for continued success," said Harris Kealey, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. "We constantly strive to build great businesses in carefully researched 'defensive growth' industries, and HomeX was the right choice as an early investment within our first partnership oriented, non-control investment fund."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as HomeX's placement agent for the transaction and Dentons served as legal advisor to HomeX. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to New Mountain Capital.

About HomeX

HomeX is a first of its kind home services platform for both homeowners and service providers, radically improving the complex and fragmented home services industry. HomeX is making home maintenance less complicated for homeowners by providing quick, trusted solutions for issues that arise related to heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical systems and appliances. Scaled amid COVID-19, HomeX Remote Assist provides virtual, personalized solutions with expert guidance through video, call, or chat. The HomeX suite of business solutions helps established, local service companies thrive, automating their booking, driving qualified demand, simplifying their operations and improving their holistic customer experience.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, net lease real estate and public equity funds with over $30 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. www.newmountaincapital.com .

Media Contacts

HomeX

Katie O'Brien

[email protected]

646-542-0987

New Mountain Capital

Dana Gorman / Claire Walsh

[email protected] / [email protected]

212-371-5999

SOURCE HomeX

Related Links

https://homex.com

