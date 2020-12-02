HomeX Announces Technology Leader as New Board Member, Steve Fisher

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeX, an innovative home services platform for both homeowners and service providers, announced today that Steve Fisher has joined its board of directors. Steve has more than twenty-five years of industry experience, with a focus on technology and product. Steve currently sits on three public company boards, including Copart, Vonage and First Derivatives.

Steve, well known for his deep expertise in technology and engineering, retired from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at eBay in 2019. In this role, he drove vision and strategy and led execution for the brand's product experience, technology platform and payments initiative. Prior to eBay, Steve helped shape technological innovation at Salesforce for a decade, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President of Technology, where he was responsible for creating, scaling and managing the company's industry-defining platforms.

"Steve brings decades of strategy and leadership experience in the engineering and science fields that will be instrumental to the continued growth of HomeX," said Michael Werner, Founder and CEO of HomeX. "He shares in our passion of transforming experiences with technology and our belief in the need to make home management simpler, more transparent and personalized for every homeowner, while helping service providers of all sizes better serve their customers and grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have him join our board of directors, as we continue to reshape the massive, more than $1 trillion industry and make HomeX the place homeowners start when a question or issue in their home arises."

Steve's role on the HomeX board of directors will be across technology and product, with a focus on helping the company continue to leverage its technology, science and data to accelerate the growth of its platform and fast-growing remote solutions services. One such solution that launched and has rapidly grown throughout COVID-19 is HomeX Remote Assist , a technology that connects homeowners with licensed technicians virtually to diagnose and repair common home issues without the need for in-home visits.

"I'm excited by big visions, smart people, and talented teams that are committed to delivering in the immediate, but with big aspirations," Steve Fisher said. "When I first met Michael and the HomeX team, I was blown away by the company's innovative approach and its potential for scale in the home services category. Until now, the industry has been largely analog and would benefit tremendously from digital advancements and efficiencies, which HomeX is well positioned to provide."

HomeX is an end-to-end technology and services platform for both homeowners and technicians, radically improving the historically complex and fragmented home services industry. For homeowners, HomeX is making home maintenance less complicated by helping them maintain the health of their home and find quick, trusted solutions for issues that arise. Launched amid COVID-19, HomeX Remote Assist provides virtual, personalized solutions with expert guidance through video, call, or chat. The HomeX suite of business software and services helps established, local service companies thrive, automating their booking, driving demand, simplifying their operations and improving their end-to-end customer experience.

