HomeZone Switches to Package.ai and Sees Failed Deliveries Drop 67% and Positive Reviews Grow 450%

Package.ai

20 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Package.ai, the only AI-powered chat and logistics platform custom-built for home furnishing and appliance retailers, has helped HomeZone Furniture increase delivery confirmation rates by 32% and reduce failed deliveries by 67%. Since making the switch to Package.ai from the industry standard delivery dispatch software, 97% of HomeZone's customers now leave ratings of four or five stars due to vastly improved customer satisfaction levels.

Before implementing Package.ai, HomeZone Furniture, a family-owned furniture manufacturer and retailer based in Dallas-Fort Worth and with stores across Texas and Oklahoma, was suffering from low levels of customer interactions and a lack of sufficient support from their dispatch software provider.   

Making the switch to Package.ai, thanks to the vastly improved customer communication capabilities, instantly saw daily delivery confirmation rates jump from between 72-75% to 95-98%. Its failed delivery rate also plummeted from 15% to 5%, and, excluding reschedules, it stands at about 1%.

"The industry-leading platform we were using before Package.ai was very basic, in comparison, and offered very little customization," says Jeremy Sanchez, HomeZone's Director of Operations. "With Package.ai, the level of customization is incredible and the level of support offered is second to none. It really puts customer communication in the forefront and makes it a priority. And that's exactly what we were looking for."

The implementation of Package.ai's chatbot Jenny now means HomeZone's customers can interact in real time to ask questions, make changes to their delivery and chat with a customer service representative or the delivery driver when needed. This has had a massive impact on customer satisfaction. Before Package.ai, only 10% of HomeZone's customers were leaving positive reviews. This has now grown to 55%.

"With even iconic furniture retailers recently going out of business, we are very proud to have helped another implement our unique AI-powered and automated solution to enable them build customer loyalty, reduce costs and grow their business during these challenging times," says Ziv Fass, Co-founder & CEO, Package.ai. "Just a few months after implementation, Package.ai has allowed HomeZone to radically improve its customer satisfaction, add efficiencies and reduce manual labor so staff can now focus on more high-level tasks. This has helped strengthen and future-proof HomeZone's business going forward."

After its successful rollout, HomeZone is currently undertaking a review to look at areas where Package.ai can add even further value. One area they are keen on exploring is Package.ai's Sales Chat module, which helps furniture and appliance retailers capture more revenue using automated upsell campaigns based on the products a customer bought and their overall purchase history.

About Package.ai

Package.ai is the only AI platform custom-built for home furnishing retailers and service providers. Powered by conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence, it enables brands to improve profitability by holistically managing customer engagement and fulfillment to create an exceptional customer-centric experience. Package.ai is trusted by leading retailers, such as The Dufresne-Spencers Group (DSG), Big Sandy Superstore, Bob Mills Furniture and Don's Appliances. For more information, visit www.package.ai.

About HomeZone Furniture

Home Zone Furniture is a family-owned furniture manufacturer and retailer based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Since its establishment in 2007, it has continued to expand and now has 20 stores across Texas and Oklahoma. For more information visit www.homezonefurniture.com.

