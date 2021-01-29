HOMICIDE AT ROUGH POINT: new book from Emmy-winning investigative reporter, proves that Doris Duke, the richest woman in America, got away with murder.

HOMICIDE AT ROUGH POINT by Peter Lance, solves the 1966 cold case murder of gay designer by Doris Duke in Newport, RI

The 438 page True Crime work, based on Lance's 8,000 word piece in VF's July/Aug 2020 issue, solves the 54 year-old cold case murder of Eduardo Tirella, a gay Hollywood set designer whose career was just taking off when he told the notoriously jealous billionaire Doris Duke, that he was leaving her employ on Oct. 7, 1966.



Moments later, Duke crushed Tirella to death under a 2-ton station wagon outside the gates of Rough Point, her Newport, RI estate. 96 hours later the local police declared the death an "accident" and Duke began spending 100's of thousands of dollars in Newport, which has a storied history; from pre-Revolutionary times through the Gilded Age up through the 1960's.



One of the nation's wealthiest resorts, Newport, home to the America's Cups Races, tennis championships and the Jazz & Folk Festivals, was the site of President Kennedy's unofficial summer White House.



In the book Lance uncovers heretofore missing forensic evidence that proves Duke, then the heir to a vast fortune funded with profits from American Tobacco Company, Alcoa Aluminum and Duke Power (now Duke energy) -- reigning scion of the family that founded Duke University -- not only acted with intent in the homicide, but conspired with police to cover-up the crime.



Lance, a 5 time Emmy winning former correspondent for ABC News, started working for The Newport Daily News as a cub reporter 8 months after Tirella's death and was obsessed for more than 50 years with solving the case. The result is a 130,000 word book with 105 images and 915 end-note annotations.



On Dec. 24th, AppleNews+ called his VF piece, The Best True Crime Story of 2020 and HOMICIDE, the book, has been at the top of Amazon's list of Coming In True Crime ever since.

