Homie Donates $100,000 to United Ways Across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of April, Homie launched the Homie Helps initiative and committed to contributing up to $100,000 to the United Way COVID-19 Response Fund. For every home purchased by Utahns through Homie the company contributed $500 to the relief fund that was established to help Utahns stay in their homes through rent and mortgage assistance, for those struggling to make ends meet.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting our community we wanted to do something impactful to give back to those who needed urgent support," said Johnny Hanna, CEO of Homie. "This is a challenging time for many people facing the possibility of losing their security net, and we wanted to alleviate some of that uncertainty for our fellow Utahns. We are so grateful to our Homie clients, who are really the ones to thank for making this possible."

The Impact

All funding was distributed through the United Way to organizations that assist with a range of emergency needs such as housing/rent assistance, eviction prevention, utility assistance, food insecurity, employment, and behavioral health services. Some of the organizations benefited include:

Funds were also distributed to the following United Way organizations in order to help individuals across the state:

"We know that the economic impacts of COVID-19 will be felt long after the pandemic ends – and that to get through this, our community will have to work together," said Bill Crim, President and CEO of United Way of Salt Lake. "We're deeply grateful for the generosity of companies like Homie that have committed to help the most economically-vulnerable Utahns weather this storm, now and in the future."

Homie is more than a real estate company. The company prides itself on the customer service it provides, the money it helps homeowners and buyers save, and its support for the community through giving back.

About Homie

Homie is a real estate company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in Utah and is growing in Arizona, Nevada, and Denver. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit www.homie.com .

About UWSL

United Way of Salt Lake is working to create long-term change by harnessing the power of nonprofits, government, corporations, and thousands of individuals to work together and solve the most difficult problems we face as a community. Our goal is that every child succeeds, every step of the way. Learn more at uw.org.

SOURCE Homie

Related Links

https://www.homie.com

