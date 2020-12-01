Homie Named #25 Fastest-growing Company on Deloitte's Fast 500 Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homie, a real estate technology company that has been changing the way homes are bought and sold since 2015, has been named #25 on Deloitte's "North America Technology Fast 500," an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies.

Technology Fast 500 winners are selected based on revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Homie achieved revenue growth of 8,646%, making it the fastest-growing tech company recognized by Deloitte in each of Homie's five markets, which include Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Idaho.

Homie continues to build momentum following its Series B financing earlier this year and opened in both the Las Vegas and Denver markets in 2020. The company will launch in Boise next month. Since launching, Homie has saved customers over $60 million and counting.

"We're honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America," said Homie CEO Johnny Hanna. "We've been able to grow quickly because our customers recognize an acute need in the marketplace. For too long, buying or selling a home has been a frustrating, complicated, and expensive process. Homie's mission is to make homeownership easy, affordable, and accessible to everyone."

Through technology, education, and bringing all services you need under one roof, Homie streamlines the process of buying or selling a home. The company charges a low flat fee to sell a home, saving customers thousands of dollars compared to a traditional agent or home buying service. Homie sellers get everything they need to sell a home, including listing on the MLS, professional photography, high-quality 3D virtual tours, a for-sale sign, lockbox, and a dedicated local agent to guide the customer through each step of the process. Homie saves buyers money too with up to $5,000 back to help with closing costs.

Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in the state of Utah and growing quickly in the states Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit: www.homie.com.

