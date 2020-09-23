Homie Selects Chris Fryer, AKA "The Sheriff," as New Chief Product Officer

"The current real estate model doesn't make it easy for all Americans to find and afford the home they really want," said Fryer. "That's why we're rethinking how technology makes the process of buying and selling a home easy and inexpensive. I've spent my entire career designing products that improve the way customers do things, and there's nothing more impactful to a consumer than homeownership!"

Fryer's addition to the Homie leadership team comes at a time of hyper-growth for Homie. Homie continues to build momentum following its Series B financing earlier in the year with plans to open two additional markets in 2020.

"Of all the disruptors in real estate, I'm convinced Homie has arrived at the model of the future," said Fryer. "Making homeownership easy, affordable, and accessible to all is not a mission we take lightly. It drives everything we do."

Known for his cowboy hats, Olympic weightlifting, and love for Waylon Jennings, Fryer is driven by challenging the status quo and the conventional ways of doing things. He is well known in the Seattle tech community for his leadership on very high profile products, such as the Amazon Go app. As a Senior UX Designer at Amazon, he was instrumental in creating a seamless experience for Amazon customers. Fryer next worked at Redfin, where he led a team of over 50 designers. Fryer's teams designed the strategy for a product that was a core selling point for Redfin's successful initial public offering.

Fryer hit the ground running at Homie, with his team launching new features that give Homie customers quicker access to homes that haven't hit the market and simplifying how consumers requests and schedule in-person tours. Homie customers now have a lopsided advantage while finding and making offers on homes. In an extremely competitive residential real estate environment, Homie is quickly becoming a secret weapon for homebuyers to secure their dream home.

"The addition of Chris Fryer to our executive team will help us refine our strategy to upend an outdated real estate model that doesn't benefit everyday homeowners," said Homie CEO Johnny Hanna. "Homie is going to save homeowners billions of dollars and change the way things are done. With Chris' leadership and experience, we're even more confident in our ability to execute on our vision to make it easier for every American to own a home."

About Homie

Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in the state of Utah and growing quickly in the state of Arizona and Nevada. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit: www.homie.com.

