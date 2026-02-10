Homium Expands Homeownership Platform with Launch of Utah Dream Fund

Homium brings down payment assistance program to Utah in partnership with the Department of Workforce Services, local foundations and community organizations.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homium, the fair shared appreciation mortgage platform helping working families access homeownership, today announced the launch of the Utah Dream Fund. The launch marks Homium's continued nationwide expansion by helping families purchase homes and begin building equity.

The Utah Dream Fund offers qualified first-time buyers up to 40 percent of a home purchase price or $150,000 in down payment assistance. Unlike traditional loans, Homium's fair shared appreciation mortgage requires no monthly payments and no interest. Homeowners repay the same percentage of their home appreciation that they borrowed—only when they sell or refinance. This structure dramatically lowers monthly housing costs, reduces financial pressure on families, and removes one of the largest barriers to homeownership: the upfront down payment. By replacing interest-bearing debt with shared appreciation, the program gives families greater financial freedom while making ownership attainable in today's high-cost housing market. "Fair shared appreciation financing is working," said Marcus Martin, CEO of Homium. "In Detroit, we're seeing families who were locked out of the housing market finally able to buy homes and start building wealth. Utah will be no different. Our model creates a fair exchange—we help families get into homes, and when they succeed, we're able to help more families. That's how you build a program that lasts."

In addition to improving affordability through innovative financing, the Utah Dream Fund also supports long-term cost savings and housing sustainability.

Homes that meet certain energy efficiency standards may also qualify for Homium's Energy Efficient Mortgage Program, a dedicated green sleeve supported by the Garbett Family Foundation. The program recognizes homes designed to reduce long-term operating costs and improve sustainability. By qualifying, buyers can strengthen affordability through lower utility expenses while living in higher-performing, energy-efficient housing. This further improves overall housing affordability by reducing the total cost of ownership over time.

Through the support of Mark and Kathie Miller Foundation, the Utah Dream Fund (UDF) is able to direct capital toward expanding homeownership in South Salt Lake and Millcreek, Utah. Their gift is intentionally focused on helping local families in those communities overcome housing affordability barriers, while granting access to long-term wealth creation.

The Utah Dream Fund brings together Homium's financing platform with local partners including Utah's Promise, United Way of Salt Lake, Community Development Corporation of Utah, Promise Partnership Utah, and Guild Mortgage, which serves as the lending partner. Initial funding was provided by the Sorenson Impact Foundation, Mark & Kathie Miller Foundation, and Garbett Family Foundation. Funding is also provided by the state through the Department of Workforce Services.

"The Utah Dream Fund is about expanding access to ownership in ways that are fair, transparent, and scalable," said Jim Sorenson, Chairman of the Sorenson Impact Group. "Homium is demonstrating what's possible when innovation is paired with a clear commitment to people and communities."

Utah's housing market has seen prices outpace wages for over a decade, putting homeownership out of reach for many working families. Homium's shared appreciation model offers a sustainable alternative to traditional down payment assistance programs, which are often limited by one-time funding and serve fewer families as a result. Because Homium recovers its investment when homes are appreciated, the capital can be recycled to help additional buyers over time. allowing the program to grow and serve more families without continually requiring new funding sources.

The Utah Dream Fund follows Homium's work in Michigan, where the company partnered with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Guild Mortgage, and NBA player Tobias Harris to launch the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative. That program demonstrated the viability of Homium's approach and attracted additional interest from housing agencies and community partners nationwide.

Eligible first-time homebuyers in Utah can learn more and begin the qualification process at utahdreamfund.com .

About Homium

Homium is a housing finance innovation platform that expands access to affordable homeownership and wealth creation through fair shared appreciation financing. Powered by private-market capital, blockchain transparency, and smart contract technology, Homium delivers scalable, regulatory-compliant, and dignity-based solutions that transform housing into long-term economic infrastructure. Homium allows housing finance agencies, municipalities, employers, foundations, and mission-driven organizations to deploy down payment assistance programs that are sustainable, scalable, and accountable.

The company currently operates programs in Michigan and Utah, with additional markets in development.

Learn more at: www.homium.io

About Utah Dream Fund

The Utah Dream Fund is a shared appreciation mortgage program designed to expand access to affordable homeownerships for Utah families. The fund provides up to 40 percent in down payment assistance for qualified first-time buyers, with no monthly payments required. The initiative is a collaboration between Homium, Utah's Promise, United Way of Salt Lake, Community Development Corporation of Utah, Promise Partnership Utah, and Guild Mortgage, with founding support from the Sorensen Impact Foundation, Mark & Kathie Miller Foundation, Garbett Family Foundation, and Utah Department of Workforce Services.

About Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild's loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, and specialized down payment assistance programs. Learn more at GuildMortgage.com

