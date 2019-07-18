Homlish to Lead SKYWORTH's North American Expansion

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH USA announces John Homlish, formerly Haier America President as Senior VP Sales and Marketing, said sources connected to the company.



In the position, Homlish will spearhead the company's strategic ascent to become a Top-Tier TV brand in the USA over the next 5 years. Its aggressive goals are supported by the company's heavy investment in technology research and development with R&D centers in Zirndorf, London, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing and Nanjing. SKYWORTH today possesses a reputation as one of the world's most sophisticated display manufacturers and the largest brand manufacturer of OLED TV's in the China domestic market.

"SKYWORTH's unparalleled commitment to technical design, supply chain and manufacturing capability will ensure the company's success," states Homlish.

Already regarded as one of the world's Top-Five Color TV manufacturers, SKYWORTH has a powerful base to build upon. The company is driving new breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and the Internet-of-Things by combining these two transformative technological trends. Their fusion will allow SKYWORTH TVs to better adapt, anticipate and understand users' needs as well as seamlessly coordinate with other devices and interact intuitively with users. With a growing number of consumers introducing internet-connected devices into their homes, SKYWORTH has identified televisions as the natural hub. As the leader and pioneer of the domestic China TV market, SKYWORTH will leverage its accumulated resources and technological advantage to achieve comprehensive transcendence and lead the future AI-IoT development during the 5G era.

Homlish reports to Johnny Wang, Head of SKYWORTH Overseas TV Business. Wang states, "Homlish has a proven track record in building and leading sales and marketing organizations for more than 25 years and we are privileged to have John lead the expansion of our television business into North America"

Homlish began his new assignment with SKYWORTH on July 15th, 2019.

About SKYWORTH:

SKYWORTH Digital Holdings Limited (HKG: 0751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. It is valued in excess of US$19 billion and employs over 40,000 people worldwide (as of 1 March 2019). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's 'Silicon Valley', SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH is one of the Top-Five Color TV manufacturers in the world and a Top-Three global provider of the Android TV platform.

