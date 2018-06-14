HomLuv.com Launches Revolutionary Way For New Home Buyers To Find The Perfect Home

"With 67 percent of buyers considering new construction, there is a huge addressable market whose needs aren't being fully met," said Tim Costello, CEO of HomLuv.com's parent company, Builders Digital Experience (BDX). "Research shows that home buyers are frustrated with real estate websites that don't effectively cater to new home buyers. HomLuv's visual, design-forward approach gives buyers and builders a shared language, eliminating confusion, streamlining the process and creating a great experience for both."

Design Forward

HomLuv gives shoppers an inspiring and fun way to find what they like – and then helps them identify and partner with a builder to design and develop a home that matches their tastes and lifestyle. With millions of visual assets, HomLuv features a wide range of floor plans and styles, all expertly curated by the nation's top home builders and designers. HomLuv contributors are renowned experts on custom homes, interior trends, green features, architecture, landscaping, design, budgeting, and project management.

Collaboration

HomLuv eliminates co-buyer frustrations by giving them a way to share images using a simple and intuitive pin-board format. Buyers and their partners can also add comments on their "likes" and "dislikes." Builders gain a more holistic view of the homebuyers' preferences and a "common language" emerges between all parties, enabling the builder to deliver the perfect home, within budget.

How it works in 4 simple steps:

Explore: HomLuv shoppers start by entering the location they want to live, anywhere in the nation, followed by a few traditional search criteria such as number of bedrooms, baths, and price range. Luv: Shoppers are introduced to interior and exterior images of new homes—from master baths to man caves and craft rooms to kitchens, in myriad styles from traditional to ultra-modern. When a shopper sees something she likes, she pins it to her board and begins to create a canvas of her favorites. HomLuv's AI engine then begins presenting more ideas that match her tastes. Collaborate: Co-buyers can share their boards to see where their favorites overlap, and where they diverge. And shoppers can also invite designers, friends, and family to view their boards. Recommend: HomLuv learns shopper preferences, ultimately matching them with builders in their specific location who can complete their vision.

About HomLuv.com

HomLuv.com is the first AI-based visual search and discovery platform for new homes. Design-driven with a broad range of styles and floor plans, HomLuv helps co-buyers discover what they like and continues to deliver targeted results that suit their taste and budget. HomLuv's collaboration tools give co-buyers a seamless way to share and prioritize their favorites, and then matches them with a builder. HomLuv features more than one million images from more than 100,000 homes across the US, provided by hundreds of the nation's top builders. HomLuv is based in Austin, TX, and is owned by Builders Digital Experience.

About Builders Digital Experience

For more than 17 years, Builders Digital Experience (BDX) has been a leading provider of digital marketing and sales solutions for the home building industry. In addition to running the top new home listing site (NewHomeSource.com), and providing distribution of new home listings to hundreds of real estate websites, BDX offers website development, virtual reality solutions, interactive floor plans, photo realistic renderings, and sales center kiosks. BDX's Envision is the industry leading online design center solution. Together, these online and interactive resources help builders and manufacturers create a true digital experience for their buyers. BDX is owned by the industry and works with more than 1,000 clients.

