HOMMA® Inc. Announces Preferred Round Initial Closing of $8M

HAYWARD, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMAⓇ Inc. ( www.hom.ma ) today announced the first closing of its current preferred round of financing with an $8 million infusion. This brings its total equity funding to $26 million. The new funding will allow HOMMA to enhance and expand its organization to accelerate product development. The round included both new and existing investors, further validating the accomplishments the company has delivered since its last financing four years ago.

"I am very pleased with the considerable progress HOMMA has achieved, especially through this challenging pandemic," said Ted Homma, the company's CEO. "This round of investment is a testament to the achievements the company has made and the confidence investors have in our business," he continued. Existing venture and strategic investor participation includes B Dash Ventures, Mistletoe, D4V, Lemon Gas, Joto Techno, Nohara Holdings, and Goldengate Investment Club while new investors NTT Docomo Ventures, Kokuyo, Property Agent, Aqua Clara and Sunnyside Up joined the syndicate. The company expects to complete a final close of this round in the coming months.

HOMMA also announced the following news related to the company's growth:

- 50% construction completion milestone of its HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor project in Portland, Oregon that will be completed in November 2021.

- The introduction of Cornerstone AIⓇ (Architectural Intelligence), a Smart Home Platform HOMMA has been developing over the last 24 months.

- The addition of Mr. Jin Arai to the HOMMA team as Product Manager (formerly the COO at JINS Eyewear US).

HOMMA, Inc. is a start-up based in the Bay Area that is working to deliver a more compelling residential living experience through the use of creative and efficient design, orchestrated technology, and innovative building techniques. The company was founded in Silicon Valley by Ted Homma in 2016 and now operates in the Bay Area, Portland, Oregon and Tokyo, Japan.

Media Contact:

James Horn

(833) 464-6662

Related Links

http://www.hom.ma

https://www.instagram.com/hommainc/

https://www.facebook.com/hommainc/

SOURCE Homma, Inc.