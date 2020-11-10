HOMMA, Inc. Sells First Residential Project in Bay Area in Record Time

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMA, Inc. ( www.hom.ma ), a leading innovator of residential home design, development and technology integration, announced today the sale of its first residential project in Benicia, CA. It is reportedly the highest value sale and shortest close in Benicia in over a decade. Started in late 2018, the project was completed in September 2020 and went on the market shortly thereafter, selling and closing in a mere 21 days. Entitled HOMMA ONE, it is the first home the company designed and built from the ground up with fully integrated and manageable controls, including lighting, HVAC, security, access, shades, and landscape irrigation.

HOMMA One in Benicia, California

"We are delighted with the outcome of our initial residential project and believe the rapid sale of this home demonstrates the growing need for homes designed with an emphasis on efficiency and manageability," said CEO Ted Homma. "Our learnings from this project will allow us to deliver ever more compelling products in the near future," he continued.

The home features numerous innovative technology elements, including lighting control systems that can be managed via voice, applications, or switches and incorporates highly efficient low-voltage LED lights that are all fully dimmable and individually controllable to create a variety of lighting scenes. Further, cameras and smart locks make the home both secure and manageable, locally or remotely. Architecturally, the home features an open floor plan that efficiently utilizes the living space, aesthetically incorporating work-from-home functionality while maximizing the stunning views of the property. Several of HOMMA's partners participated in the project, including Sanwa Company, Panasonic Life Solutions of America, Lixil Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing, Yamaha Music of America, Seiko Epson Corporation, Yamaha Motor, and Paramount Bed Holdings.

HOMMA, Inc. is about to break ground on an 18-unit residential development, HOMMA's first multi-unit community project, in the city of Portland, Oregon. Named HOMMA X, it will feature many of the same concepts demonstrated in this project, including an additional layer of manageability that will dramatically simplify the utilization of technology throughout the project. For more information, please visit www.hom.ma .

HOMMA, Inc. is a start-up based in the Bay Area that is working to deliver a more compelling residential living experience through the use of creative and efficient design, orchestrated technology, and innovative building techniques. The company was founded in Silicon Valley by Ted HOMMA in 2016. For further information, please contact [email protected] .

