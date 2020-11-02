Hommati.com Provides Virtual Tours of St. Jude Dream Home Through Partnership

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hommati.com, a searchable real estate website and high-tech real estate photography and video franchise has partnered with St. Jude to provide virtual tours of the St. Jude Dream Home. While in-person tours of the home have been put on-hold due to the pandemic, this partnership gives Hommati the opportunity to raise awareness of the organization and support St Jude's mission of helping end childhood cancer.

The Hommati and St. Jude partnership started in June when Cleveland franchisees, Doug and Wendy Lawson, reached out to the organization in an effort to support the St. Jude mission. The couple have donated to the cause for many years, and knew tours of the Dream Home during the pandemic would not be possible. Having feared this would negatively impact the donations and number of tickets sold, the Lawson's saw an opportunity to donate their services and technology for virtual tours of the home. With the support from the Lawsons tickets in Cleveland sold out in a day, something that typically doesn't happen until three or four months into the initiative.

"The St. Jude Dream Home is a big deal in Cleveland, and we wanted to make sure the children and families affected by childhood cancer still receive the support and awareness that this organization brings," said Wendy Lawson. "The St. Jude organization has been so near and dear to our hearts and we wanted to give back and support in any way that we could."

The St. Jude Dream Home was started by a pediatric doctor in an effort to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. The Dream Home giveaway has raised over $315 million nationwide to date, and has expanded to more than 40 cities. Every $100 ticket purchased goes toward helping fulfill the mission of St. Jude – Finding Cures. Saving Children, while also giving participants a chance to win a variety of prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home.

"Hommati has been so generous in supporting the St. Jude mission, and I am blown away at the number of virtual tours their national franchise system has provided for the St. Jude Dream Home," said Paige Cranwell, Development Specialist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It truly is so touching to see how passionate the Hommati franchisees are about the St. Jude mission. Hommati has made a difference in our Dream Home Giveaway campaigns.

With the success in Cleveland, this spring Hommati provided additional tours of Dream Homes in Toledo, Ohio, Lexington, Ky. and Memphis, Tenn. The franchise plans to expand its virtual tours to other cities offering even more services in 2021.

"I am so proud to see everything Doug and Wendy have done to support this incredible cause in Cleveland, and how that has expanded nationally into other markets. We appreciate how valuable Hommati's services are during this time," said Jerry Clum, Founder and CEO of Hommati. "The impact the virtual tour had in raising awareness of the St. Jude Dream Home in Cleveland was so profound, I knew this was something our company as a whole had to take on this mission nationally. It's an incredible cause and so heartwarming to know that because of our support for the organization, we have raised enough money to cover the cost of a major surgery for one St. Jude patient."

About the Hommati

Hommati.com is an innovative company that actively responds to the changing needs of real estate professionals, home buyers and home sellers through the use of cutting-edge technology, such 3D Interactive Tours, Aerial Videos, virtual and augmented reality, virtual staging and more. We focus on visually presenting homes and promoting their most appealing attributes. Through our services, we help real estate professionals better serve home buyers and home sellers. For additional details on Hommati's services and packages, real estate agents can visit Hommati.com.

SOURCE Hommati.com