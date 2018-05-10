Homology Medicines to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Company management will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference on May 15, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. PT in Las Vegas.

The live webcast presentation will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.