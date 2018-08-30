Homology Medicines to Present at Upcoming Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Homology will present at the following conferences:

2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 3, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. PT at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in California

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference on October 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Westin Grand Central in New York City

26th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) with a poster presentation on Homology's gene therapy program for phenylketonuria (PKU) on October 18, 2018 at 12:40 p.m. CEST at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland

BTIG Biotech Conference on October 25, 2018 at The Langham in New York City

The live webcast presentations from the Meeting on the Mesa, Chardan and BTIG conferences will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

