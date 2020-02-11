Homrich Berg Names Kyle Glenn, CFA As Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homrich Berg is pleased to announce that Kyle Glenn has joined the HB executive team as Chief Operating Officer. Kyle started his career at Homrich Berg as a financial advisor before completing his MBA and working with Bain & Company as a Manager in the Atlanta office.

"As we continue to grow in metro Atlanta and across the country, we were excited to have the opportunity to welcome Kyle back to HB and add his capabilities to our executive team," said Andy Berg, CEO and co-founder of Homrich Berg. "I have known Kyle since the beginning of his career and am excited to have a Chief Operating Officer on our team who understands the keys to delivery of our high touch HB client service approach."

As COO, Kyle will be focused on the core operations, technology, and management processes underlying the day- to-day success of HB. "I started my career at HB because of my belief in the firm and its focus on fiduciary, fee- only comprehensive wealth management services for their clients," said Kyle. "As HB wraps up celebrating its 30th anniversary, I am excited about the opportunity to rejoin the Homrich Berg team and be part of the next 30 years of the HB success story."

Kyle holds a BS degree in Management with Highest Honors from Georgia Tech, and an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA Charterholder and has a wide range of expertise in M&A, growth strategy, organizational process design, and performance improvement.

About Homrich Berg

Founded in 1989, Atlanta-based Homrich Berg is a national independent wealth management firm that provides fiduciary, fee-only investment management and financial planning services, serving as the leader of the financial team for our clients including high-net-worth individuals, families, and not-for-profits. Homrich Berg manages over $7 billion for over 1800 family relationships nationwide. For more information, please visit www.HomrichBerg.com .

SOURCE Homrich Berg

Related Links

http://www.HomrichBerg.com

