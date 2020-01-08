Homrich Berg Names Veteran Wealth Management Leader Thomas Carroll, CFP® As President

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homrich Berg is pleased to announce that veteran wealth management leader Thomas Carroll has joined the HB executive team as President. Thomas joins HB after an extensive career at SunTrust Bank, where he held a wide range of leadership positions including leading Division Wealth Management and serving as CEO of GenSpring Family Offices, the multi-family office subsidiary of SunTrust Bank.

"As we continue to grow in metro Atlanta and across the country, we were excited to have the opportunity to add Thomas to our executive leadership team," said Andy Berg, CEO and co-founder of Homrich Berg. "I have known Thomas for many years and know that he shares our unwavering belief in our core values of providing innovative high touch client service while using our scale and growth to attract talent and gain leverage for the benefit of our clients."

As president, Thomas will join the HB management team and assist with the leadership of a wide range of growth and client service initiatives. "Andy and his partners have built a great firm, and I have always admired Homrich Berg and their focus on fiduciary, fee-only comprehensive wealth management services for their clients," said Thomas. "As HB wraps up celebrating their 30th anniversary, I am excited about the opportunity to join the Homrich Berg team and be part of the next 30 years of the HB success story."

Prior to joining HB, Thomas was most recently the head of Division Wealth Management for SunTrust Bank. In that role he managed all of the core private wealth management sales and client service activities on a national basis across 9 SunTrust divisions. Prior to that role, Thomas was the Chief Executive Officer of GenSpring Family Offices, SunTrust's multi-family office subsidiary, which provides independent advice to ultra-high net worth families. Before joining GenSpring, Thomas served as the Head of the Sports & Entertainment Specialty Group for SunTrust. In that capacity, Thomas managed a group of advisors who provided private wealth management services to sports and entertainment professionals. Thomas began his leadership career as the wealth services manager for the Atlanta region. Thomas has spent his entire career in the wealth management industry beginning as an advisor serving high net worth clients before transitioning into his leadership roles.

A native of Atlanta, Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Wake Forest University, and is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. He is active in the community, having served on the Leadership Council of Zoo Atlanta and on the Board of Trustees for the Atlanta Sports Council, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, the Atlanta Children's Shelter, the Atlanta Police Foundation and Young Harris College.

About Homrich Berg

Founded in 1989, Atlanta-based Homrich Berg is a national independent wealth management firm that provides fiduciary, fee-only investment management and financial planning services, serving as the leader of the financial team for our clients including high-net-worth individuals, families, and not-for-profits. Homrich Berg manages over $6 billion for over 1800 family relationships nationwide. For more information, please visit www.HomrichBerg.com.

