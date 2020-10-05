HON Education Solutions Support The Learning Renaissance

Substantial changes in education trends in recent years show that every space has the potential to become a learning space. There is no longer the expectation that students sit in symmetrical rows day after day while facing the teacher who is writing on the chalkboard at the front of the room. In today's space, students are in a constant flow of working on this and then moving on to that. This constant movement requires furniture that supports change and can be reconfigured depending on the task at hand. With the increased understanding of how students absorb and retain information, they must be given the opportunity to choose how and where they learn best. That means providing different environments that support different learning styles. Makerspace areas and STEAM labs are becoming more popular, too. These spaces encourage students to be more collaborative and hands-on, making learning about more than just understanding the subject. These new areas are vital to developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will follow children into adulthood.

Additionally, today's teacher encourages creativity and utilizes adaptive teaching styles and curriculum in the classroom. With the support of school administration, the most progressive districts are encouraging their teachers to make the classroom their own.

The HON Company provides a holistic product offering to provide solutions from the administration offices to the classrooms and all evolving spaces in between. Through the extensive dealer network, HON has a local and national team of product experts to focus on what matters most to customers and educators: a reliable, relevant product solution with unmatched customer service. Because HON also manufactures products outside of those focused on education, they can better level the seasonal demand that is predictable within the education business segment. The HON Company can ensure product is getting to the schools' needs on time. HON also offers no-charge delivery.

The HON Company continues to show commitment, dedication, and support for education – the students, teachers, administrators, faculty, and families - through new product development, enhanced partnerships with the dealer network, and strong customer service.

Giving students the tools they need to succeed is more than just providing pens, paper, and access to technology. HON's collection of seating, tables, desks, and storage are designed to create smarter spaces that enhance learning, inspire creativity, and foster connection among the next generation of students.

Build™: The Build™ series, an educational product collection of tables, student desks, and seating, is lightweight, durable, reconfigurable, and customizable. Build encourages creativity and adaptability so students can support collaboration and social interaction or create personal space for focused study time. New products added to this series on October 1, 2020 include Makerspace tables and stools.

SmartLink®: This collection of lightweight and mobile desks, chairs, storage and presentation tools earns high marks by being easy to arrange and rearrange, keeping active minds and bodies fully engaged. New products added to this series in January 2020 include new mobile storage units and enhanced finishes featuring bold, bright colors. New 4-leg counter and café height stools to round out the seating collection are available to order October 1, 2020.

Revel™: New! Available October 1, 2020. Move side to side, back and forth, or spin in a full circle on this fidget stool. Revel brings movement and mobility to active learners. With a slip resistant base and plastic body, users can feel comfortable using the stool in creative spaces with easy clean-up after. Revel is durable for students of all ages (teachers too!).

Motivate®: The Motivate collection of products from HON, including tables, seating, and presentation tools, work seamlessly together to provide a comprehensive solution perfectly suited for any collaborative learning environment. Motivate provides comfort, flexibility, technology, and quality needed to learn in any environment.

Healthy School Solutions: In the wake of COVID-19 challenges, no matter the need, HON can help you furnish your school with our comprehensive product offering to support students, teachers and staff, and the community with hand sanitizer and PPE stands, space division screens, cleanable finishes, and the ability to get furniture delivered to schools in days.

Each product is backed by HON's Full Lifetime Warranty. For more information, visit hon.com.

About The HON Company Since 1944, The HON Company has been helping businesses make their spaces work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

