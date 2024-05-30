HON Expands The HON NOW™ Quickship Program

The HON NOW Quickship program features HON's award-winning seating lineup including Ignition 2.0, fully customizable through the HON NOW 2-Day program, offering over 30 billion chair configuration options. Customers can explore the extensive possibilities using HON's digital tools. Additionally, a new 2-Day filter for task seating has been added to the product configurator, providing an efficient way to explore various options. For those seeking inspiration on how HON NOW can outfit an entire office, the newly launched VR tour showcases the wide range of solutions available.

"In today's fast-paced work environment, efficiency is paramount. With HON NOW, we recognize that our customers want a hassle-free solution when it comes to shipping, without compromising on the quality they expect from HON," said Ric Andersen, Vice President & General Manager of Sales at HON. "That's why we're thrilled to introduce the newly updated Quickship Program, meeting the needs of our customers while providing quality, versatility, and flexibility."

When ordering from the HON NOW Quickship Program, users can explore the HON NOW Catalog to view a curated selection of office essentials, including fully customizable chairs which can be configured with over 600 fabric options. Additional resources include the HON NOW Idea Guide, providing various workstation configurations, and the HON NOW Education Guide, designed to deliver smart solutions to today's teachers and tomorrow's leaders in a matter of days.

For more information and to explore our complete range of resources, including the HON NOW catalog, please visit www.hon.com/now .

