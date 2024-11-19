Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Teams With 2 Taiwan Hospitals To Use NVIDIA-enabled Taipei-1 Supercomputer

MOEA "Big A+" program to accelerate AI innovation in medicine

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317), in partnership with two Taiwanese hospitals, has been selected for the Taiwan government-backed "Big A+" program that will give the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider access to one of the world's most powerful supercomputers to accelerate AI-applied innovations for medicine.

Foxconn teams up with Taichung Veterans General Hospital and Cardinal Tien Hospital for the "Pioneers for Innovation Leadership on Technology Program", referred to as the Big A+ program, a Ministry of Economic Affairs initiative. The selection means Foxconn and its partner hospitals will be able to access the NVIDIA Taipei-1 supercomputer and are the only candidates so far approved to use its accelerated computing power.

Barry Chiang, Foxconn's head of digital health, said: "We are very honored to be selected into the Big A+ program. Foxconn will promote the development of smart medical care by leveraging the powerful computing power of NVIDIA Taipei-1. We are working with partners to promote the digital transformation of the global industry and become a best practice representative of the deep integration of technology and medical care."

Taipei-1, ranked 38th in the world's most powerful AI supercomputers, includes 64 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems, connected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, and 64 NVIDIA OVX systems. The Taipei-1 computing platform is equipped with a total of 256 NVIDIA L40 GPUs , which can each deliver over a petaflop of AI performance. It is specially designed for digital twins, industrial metaverses and large-scale data analysis scenarios. The NVIDIA Taipei-1 computing platform to be used by Foxconn will support massive data processing and can be used in application scenarios such as field simulation of healthcare robots in smart hospitals and deep learning training of digital twin medical auxiliary diagnostic analysis.

Foxconn will continue to focus on the design and development of the CoDoctor AI ecosystem, Artificial Intelligence Assisted Diagnostic System, and collaborative robots for nurses to automate non-clinical tasks. The architecture, based on the large medicine model (LMM), has become a significant preference, and Foxconn is committed to multi-modal data research and model development to promote progress in the fields of precision health, preventive medicine and nursing collaboration.

About Foxconn here.

SOURCE Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)