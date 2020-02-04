HON Robert Speer Named Chairman of Code of Support Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Code of Support Foundation announces the election of their new Chair, The Honorable Robert Speer, who will succeed MG Alan B. Salisbury, who co-founded the organization in 2011. Secretary Speer has been Vice Chair of the organization for the past two years, a period of rapid growth. Code of Support Foundation serves veterans, families, and caregivers through one-on-one support and through its PATRIOTlink program, a cloud-based resource navigation tool.

"Code of Support is incredibly fortunate to have Secretary Speer stepping in to lead our important work. His combination of executive leadership and commitment to our cause uniquely qualifies him to help sustain and expand our impact on veterans, families, and caregivers," said Kristina Kaufmann, the organization's Chief Executive Officer.

Secretary Speer, who served under MG Salisbury earlier in his career before joining Code of Support as Vice Chair, stated, "I have learned a lot from Alan over the years, and it was an honor to work with him in my role as Vice Chair for these past two years. I look forward to building on Alan's original vision of ensuring every veteran gets the help that they need. It is a great privilege and I look forward to our continued work on behalf of veterans."

MG Salisbury and CEO Kristina Kaufmann co-founded Code of Support in 2011 after seeing firsthand how veterans were struggling to find the right resources to thrive and survive. "Code of Support would not exist without Alan's leadership and commitment," Ms. Kaufmann said, "and we owe a debt of gratitude to Alan for all of our work in serving the veteran community. So many veterans in this country are in crisis, and Alan's vision and hard work has made it possible for them to get the help that they need and deserve."

MG Salisbury served as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command before his retirement from active duty. He then spent 12 years in industry in R&D and executive leadership assignments with Contel Corporation, Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corporation (MCC), and Learning Tree International. He calls his work at Code of Support "the most important and meaningful work that I have done in my entire career." As Chairman Emeritus, he will remain a member of the board and continue to support the programs of the foundation.

Prior to assuming the Board Chair role, Secretary Speer was Acting Secretary of the Army. He also served as the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Comptroller and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller.) Prior to these assignments, Mr. Speer served as a Managing Director for PricewaterhouseCooper's Public Services, where he led their Defense and Army business. He served 28 years in the U. S. Army in command and staff positions in the Army and the Joint Force, to include Battalion Command in the 82d Airborne Division and Brigade Level Command of a Defense Agency operation.

About Code of Support Foundation: Code of Support Foundation (COSF) is a national 501c3 nonprofit that provides essential and critical one-on-one assistance to struggling service members, veterans and their families. COSF is dedicated to ensuring that all members of our military, veterans and their families receive the support services that they need and deserve. Code of Support Foundation was co-founded in 2011 by MG Alan B. Salisbury (Ret.) and Chief Executive Officer Kristina Kaufmann and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.codeofsupport.org .

