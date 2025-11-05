Hon Tony Abbott AC Joins Rivada Networks Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks, the developer and operator of the Outernet, has named the Honorable Tony Abbott, the 28th prime minister of Australia, to its board of directors.

"Tony Abbott brings a wealth of experience and a valuable global perspective to Rivada's board," said Declan Ganley, Rivada's Chairman and CEO. "I look forward to benefiting from his insight."

Tony Abbott has joined the board of Rivada Networks

Abbott was a journalist before entering the parliament, has authored several books, and was an advisor to the UK Board of Trade from 2020-24. He currently serves on the board of the Fox Corporation, and is a director of the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation.

"Rivada's Outernet is a visionary project to connect every point on the globe with every other," Abbott said. "It's a privilege to help Declan and his team realize this goal." He added: "The world needs trusted, resilient communications infrastructure under the control of those committed to free speech and political pluralism, which is why we need Rivada's Outernet more than ever."

Abbott will replace former Field Marshall Lord Charles Guthrie, a member of Rivada's Board of Directors for more than a decade until his passing earlier this year.

Rivada's Outernet is an ultra-secure, global low-Earth-orbit satellite communications network, capable of connecting any two points on the globe at gigabit speeds and latencies comparable to or better than fiber, without needing to touch the public internet. For more information or to express interest in connecting your business to the Outernet, visit www.rivadaspace.com.

About Rivada Networks:

Rivada Networks is a leading provider of wireless-technology solutions for government and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.rivada.com .

