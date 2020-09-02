Honcho Closes $4 Million Series A from FINTOP Capital

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honcho, a game changing governance software for businesses, today announced the closing of a $4 million Series A financing. Led by FINTOP Capital, the round was joined by a number of top-tier investors and entrepreneurs including Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund.

Honcho's software sits on each desktop, alerting the user as they are typing if a word choice can be interpreted as inappropriate or risky, allowing users to correct messages before ever leaving their inbox. Meanwhile, Honcho's dashboard tracks and scores each alert for management, taking into account the full context of the communication occurring before and after the alert; a win-win that keeps employees out of the crosshairs and companies out of the headlines.

"We promote safe workplaces for employees while preserving balance sheets and careers by preventing damaging communications from ever happening," said Anish Parikh, CEO and founder of Honcho. "I built Honcho for large enterprise companies to easily remain compliant, ensuring companies and employees don't incur unnecessary damage to careers or reputations as the result of an errant communication taken out of context. This round of funding will allow us to attract top talent to our business, invest heavily in our product roadmap and demonstrate how we're here to help the world's greatest enterprises."

After years of working with some of the largest companies and commodities trading firms in the world, funds raised will largely support the expansion of Honcho's capabilities to include mobile platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat and iMessage, and eventually moving into mobile itself. They will also focus on aggressively hiring key team members to foster growth into new industries as well as new verticals within their existing client base.

"Honcho's software has a proven use case with some of the world's largest companies," said Rick Kushel, General Partner at FINTOP Capital. "This is the technology of today and it's what corporations need in order to operate in the current climate while demonstrating best efforts and assuring a culture of compliance. We are excited to partner with Anish and his team in building a world class company."

About Honcho

Based in Denver, Col., Honcho is a governance software for business leaders developed to prevent damaging communications from ever happening in the first place. With three of the world's 20 largest companies and four of the world's top 10 commodities trading firms as customers, the incredibly simple compliance and governance software puts business leaders in control of communications and helps companies protect their own reputation as well as their employees'. To learn more, visit www.honcho.works, Honcho's blog or follow on LinkedIn.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on Financial Technology (FinTech) companies with offices in Nashville, Tenn.; St. Louis, Mo. and New Jersey. Run by financial leaders and operators who have built successful startups themselves, the firm understands the ups and downs of the startup world. They bring strong networks, experience and capital to entrepreneurs building B2B service-enabled SaaS and software companies in the FinTech space. To learn more, visit www.fintopcapital.com or follow @fintopcap on Instagram and LinkedIn.

