Honda Aircraft Company Announces HondaJet China Will Expand Operations At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

HondaJet China has signed an agreement with Yitong Business Aviation Service Co., a subsidiary of Guangdong Airport Authority, for an 8,800 square meter expansion of its facility at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport's FBO. The new state-of-the-art facility will feature a HondaJet sales showroom and dedicated service area that can accommodate up to 20 HondaJets. It is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

The expanded HondaJet China will also host FlightJoy Aviation Co., a newly-established company that will provide charter operations and aircraft management of HondaJets throughout China.

When making the announcement, Chairman of Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhou Yuxi stated, "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of HondaJet China at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. HondaJet China will be a one stop shop for all HondaJet customers with a beautiful, brand new location featuring sales and service support, flight operations as well as charter offerings. This expansion is a testament to HondaJet China's commitment to creating new value in business aviation in the region with the technologically advanced HondaJet."

Honda Aircraft Company President & CEO Michimasa Fujino added, "We are looking forward to HondaJet China's facility expanding in Guangzhou as the aviation economy in the region continues to grow. As we remain dedicated to our commitment to offer our customers the best value and performance in aviation, we are proud of our partnership with Honsan General Aviation and are confident the brand new facility will provide HondaJet customers with an unparalleled sales and service experience.

Honda Aircraft Company has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide unsurpassed service and support for HondaJet customers. The HondaJet authorized network spans territories in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. An advanced light jet, the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its category in 2017, has broken many speed records and has been certified and delivered in countries around the globe.

About HondaJet

The HondaJet is the fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class. The HondaJet incorporates many technological innovations in aviation design, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration that dramatically improves performance and fuel efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. The OTWEM design also reduces cabin noise, minimizes ground-detected noise, and allows for the roomiest cabin and the largest baggage capacity in its class and a fully serviceable private aft lavatory. The HondaJet is equipped with the most sophisticated glass flight deck available in any light business jet, a Honda-customized Garmin® G3000. The HondaJet is Honda's first commercial aircraft and lives up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

About Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd.

Honda Aircraft Company appointed Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. as a HondaJet dealer to sell and provide various services for HondaJet, the world's most advanced light jet, throughout China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

About Guangdong Yitong Business Aviation Service Co.

Guangdong Yitong Business Aviation Service Co., Ltd. was established by Guangdong Airport Authority (GAA) and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co., Ltd.(GBIAC) as a joint venture. It is the only business aviation service company of GAA, and it is specialized in commercial aviation business. In the meantime, the joint venture will be in charge of the investment on construction projects related to aviation business.

About FlightJoy Aviation Co., Ltd.

FlightJoy Aviation Co.,or FlightJoy, is intent on being the leader of light jet sharing platforms in Greater China by providing fractional ownership of HondaJets throughout the region. FlightJoy will operate HondaJets to provide management services for owners and mobile web-based charter services for the market.

