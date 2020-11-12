Honda Aircraft Company Announces New Flight Training Center in Farnborough, UK for HondaJet Elite

Due to increased demand for the HondaJet in Europe, Honda Aircraft Company started construction on a second FlightSafety International HondaJet Elite simulator in October 2019. The HondaJet flight training session in this new location began earlier this month, after the center received EASA certification. FlightSafety's Farnborough Learning Centre provides initial and recurrent pilot training, as well as a wide variety of other courses designed to meet the specific needs of HondaJet operators.

"As our fleet continues to increase in size, it is necessary for the HondaJet service, support and training network to expand. We are pleased to announce that we have completed the installation of the second HondaJet flight simulator at Farnborough, which has begun operation. The HondaJet was designed to reduce pilot workload and maximize the flying experience, and so we are confident that it will be enjoyed by pilots and passengers alike. We are proud of the relationship between our global support network and FlightSafety International. They have been instrumental in providing HondaJet customers with an unrivaled ownership experience," said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

"We are pleased to offer training for the HondaJet at our Farnborough Centre," said Nathan Speiser, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at FlightSafety International. "We work closely with Honda Aircraft to ensure that the simulators and training programs reflect the exact operating characteristics of the HondaJet, and meet the highest standards set by EASA and other aviation regulatory authorities around the world."

The advanced technology systems and components installed in the FlightSafety FS1000 simulator built for the HondaJet include the CrewView collimated glass mirror display, VITAL 1100 Visual System, electric motion cueing system and advanced instructor operating station.

The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of around 160 aircraft worldwide with more than 57,000 flight hours and an industry-leading dispatch reliability. Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan.

