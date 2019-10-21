Honda Aircraft Company Announces the First Medevac Configuration Installation on a HondaJet Elite

"We are pleased to announce the installation of the first medevac configuration on the HondaJet. We are confident the aircraft's size, efficiency, speed and cabin comfort are well-suited to these special missions in the Hawaiian Islands," said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

Honda Aircraft Company continues to strengthen its service and support capabilities as it expands its service network around the world. The company announced the addition of a Northeastern United States service center in Wilmington, Delaware. flyADVANCED is an FAA 145 Repair station with airframe, power plant and radio ratings, Garmin Dealer and Service Center and mobile repair capability.

"flyADVANCED is proud to provide HondaJet customers and operators with unsurpassed levels of service in the Northeastern United States. We are confident our team's level of expertise and experience are tailor-made to support the world's most technologically advanced light jet," said Regis de Ramel, president of flyADVANCED.

Additionally, due to increased demand for the HondaJet, Honda Aircraft has begun construction on a second FlightSafety International HondaJet Elite simulator. The company revealed today that the second simulator will be located in Farnborough, Hampshire in the United Kingdom to support HondaJet customers throughout Europe. It is expected to begin operation in April 2020.

When commenting on the addition of a second flight simulator and a new service location, Fujino said, "As our fleet continues to increase in size, it is necessary for the HondaJet service, support and training network to expand. We are proud of the relationships we have with flyADVANCED, FlightSafety International and our support network around the globe. They have been instrumental in providing HondaJet customers with an unrivaled ownership experience."

Honda is committed to providing future generations with the joy and freedom of mobility in sustainable ways. As the company explores the potential for alternative fuel use in its aircraft, Honda Aircraft Company flew a HondaJet Elite to NBAA-BACE 2019 using sustainable aviation fuel.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

