Honda Aircraft Company Breaks Ground on New Wing Production Facility

Expected to be completed by July 2020, the latest expansion is a $15.5 million investment in an 83,000-square-foot facility on Honda Aircraft's 133+ acre campus in Greensboro. This will bring the company's total capital investment in its North Carolina facilities to more than $245 million.

The ceremony's attendees included members of local, state and federal government officials, prominent community figures and leaders in the aviation industry. During the event, remarks were made by Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC), Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker and Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. The celebration also featured a HondaJet Elite flyover in the skies above the company's future additional production site.

"The 2007 announcement that Honda Aircraft Company would make its home in Greensboro helped North Carolina become the second fastest growing aviation cluster in the United States," said Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC). "Today's ceremony is another step in growing the aviation industry in our state."

Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker stated, "On behalf of Authority Chairman Steve Showfety, other board members and the staff of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, thank you to Mr. Fujino and the entire Honda Aircraft Company team for your continued innovation, partnership and commitment to this airport, this region and this state. Congratulations on this next important milestone in the growth of Honda Aircraft. We can't wait to see what you do next."

Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino closed the speaking portion of the event stating, "When I founded Honda Aircraft Company, our mission was to add new value to the industry and introduce a new lifestyle with the HondaJet around the globe. With our community's support, we have achieved this as HondaJets are improving the lives of our customers throughout the world. The relationships we have with all of you have been instrumental to our progress and success as a company. Thank you."

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

Media Contact

Jessica Ketner / Jessica_Ketner@haci.honda.com

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company