Honda Aircraft Company Celebrates the Delivery of the First Two HondaJet Elites to Hawaii

HONOLULU, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company celebrated the delivery of the first two HondaJet Elites to Hawaii during a special ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, June 27th. The HondaJet Elite is the first light jet to enter service in Hawaii.

Wing Spirit, a newly-established company that will provide luxurious and convenient charter services for inter-island transportation, has taken delivery of two HondaJet Elites. They also are exploring using HondaJets as air ambulances and for aviation education opportunities throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The aircraft serving as air ambulances will be outfitted with custom medevac configurations, marking the first time this design has been implemented in the program's history.

"The HondaJet's superior performance and comfort is well-suited to serve Hawaii's population of 1.4 million residents and 10 million annual visitors by providing convenient transportation between heavily trafficked islands. When creating the HondaJet, my goal was to design a technologically advanced aircraft that would improve the lives of customers around the world," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "Wing Spirit using HondaJets for lifesaving transportation and as a method of convenient transit between islands is true recognition that the aircraft is achieving that goal."

Wing Spirit's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sal Miwa added, "We are looking forward to revolutionizing the business aviation industry in Hawaii with the HondaJet. We are confident the aircraft's unrivaled performance and comfort will help us to provide our customers with exceptional experiences."

The most delivered aircraft in its class for two consecutive years; the HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of more than 125 around the globe. Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans territories in North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

