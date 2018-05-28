Honda Aircraft Company Expands Sales To The Middle East

"With Honda's brand strength and recognition in the Middle East, we have received tremendous interest in the HondaJet Elite. We are proud to appoint Jetex Flight Support as HondaJet Middle East to provide our customers with a committed sales team in the region for the world's most advanced very light jet," said Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

"We are proud to be chosen by Honda Aircraft Company and excited to add this new service," said Adel Mardini, CEO and President of Jetex. "Jetex will leverage our global network and our experience as an FBO operator to offer unrivaled sales and support for HondaJet Elite in the region."

Honda Aircraft has established a worldwide dealer and authorized sales network to provide unsurpassed service and support for their customers. The authorized network spans territories in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The HondaJet Elite is type certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The aircraft has inherited the aeronautical breakthroughs developed by Honda Aircraft and is the most efficient, quietest, fastest, furthest and highest-flying aircraft in its category.

About HondaJet Elite

The second aircraft from Honda Aircraft Company, the HondaJet Elite is the fastest, furthest and highest-flying plane in its category. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, composite fuselage and a Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance and unparalleled efficiency as well as maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its category with comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, including a pilot, a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. Additionally, the HondaJet Elite sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. With the HondaJet Elite, Honda Aircraft remains committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The upgraded aircraft remains significantly more fuel efficient than any other aircraft in its category while emitting less greenhouse gases than all other very light business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

