Honda Aircraft Company's Debut of HondaJet Elite at Singapore Airshow 2020

"We are excited that Singapore Airshow attendees will have their first in-person opportunity to experience the HondaJet Elite's captivating combination of technological innovations and upgraded performance capabilities paired with its functional, contemporary interior," said Michimasa Fujino, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company.

Honda Aircraft Company also announced it has received type certification from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. "We are pleased with our recent developments in the Asian market and with receiving type certification for Pakistan recently," Fujino explained. "The HondaJet Elite's debut in Asia's largest aerospace event also indicates our determination to increase our presence in Asia."

The company continues to add value to the Asian aviation market through its dedication to superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency, and remarkable comfort that facilitate the professional and personal lives of HondaJet customers.

Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of over 140 aircraft worldwide and it has been the most delivered light jet in its class for 2017, 2018, and the first half of 2019.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company

