Honda Awarded For Advanced High-Strength Steel Innovation At 17th Annual Great Designs In Steel Seminar

Nic Goldsberry, senior body design engineer at Honda, received the award for his GDIS 2017 presentation, titled, "The All-New 2018 Honda Odyssey."

Honda designed an all-new chassis for the 2018 Odyssey, based on the platform used in light duty trucks to maximize maneuverability and steering ease. They employed the Next-Gen Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure in combination with tailor welded hot stamped door rings and a new multi-connection bumper beam to enhance occupant protection. The Odyssey is comprised of 58 percent high-strength steel leading to high rigidity and a lightweight body.

"Automotive Excellence Award winners use advanced high-strength steel in applications to provide the best value for consumers while also improving vehicle performance and sustainability," said Jody Hall, vice president of the automotive market at SMDI. "Steel is driving innovation and Nic and the Honda team are a great example of the capability of these next generation steel grades."

The SMDI Automotive Excellence Award is presented each year at Great Designs in Steel. Individuals or teams from automakers, suppliers or the academic community who embrace innovation and make significant contributions to the advancement of steel in the automotive market are awarded for their innovation. Award winners are chosen from presenters at the previous year's GDIS seminar. Candidates are rated in several categories, including: challenges and benefits associated with cost, mass reduction and performance; overall contribution to the advancement of steel; and implementation in production.

GDIS debuted in 2002 with 545 registrants and has grown in attendance and scope. In 2017, more than 1,400 North American vehicle manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, equipment suppliers, university representatives, steel company personnel and technical reporters attended the seminar. 2018 marks the seminars 17th year with more than 1,600 registrants. Founding members include: AK Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corporation. Welcoming remarks for the 2018 event featured John Ferriola, chairman, president and CEO of Nucor Corporation and were moderated by Andrew Humphrey, host of Tech Time on WDIV in Detroit. Helping to support this year's event are GDIS Gold Sponsors' CBMM, Gestamp, Profil and Utica Enterprises.

AISI serves as the voice of the North American steel industry in the public policy arena and advances the case for steel in the marketplace as the preferred material of choice. AISI also plays a lead role in the development and application of new steels and steelmaking technology. AISI is comprised of 21 member companies, including integrated and electric furnace steelmakers, and approximately 120 associate members who are suppliers to or customers of the steel industry.

Steel Market Development Institute, a business unit of AISI, increases and defends the use of steel by developing innovative materials, applications and value-added solutions for customers in the automotive, construction and packaging markets. SMDI automotive investors include: AK Steel Corporation, Algoma, ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corporation. For more information on SMDI, visit www.autosteel.org or follow @SMDISteel on Twitter.

