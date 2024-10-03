Honda Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Honda and Acura Financial Services offer payment relief for affected customers





TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Honda family of companies in the U.S., Honda is donating $500,000 in needed disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene. The donation will enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster across the affected region, which is home to Honda manufacturing operations and its associates. North Carolina-based Honda Aircraft is providing HondaJet to transport humanitarian relief aid to the hard-hit areas of the region.

In addition to the corporate disaster recovery donation, Honda and Acura Financial Services are offering payment extensions and lease deferrals to customers impacted by the natural disaster.

Honda is also offering its associates an opportunity to join the hurricane relief effort through its matching fund and volunteer programs. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a maximum of $1,000. Additionally, the company will provide up to $200 in grants to eligible organizations when associates volunteer.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 620 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and globally sourced parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2023, 70% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America.

