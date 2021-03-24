Honda Donates Portable Generators in 7 States to Help Power COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Honda is working with state and county officials to provide each state with 10 Honda EG2800 i portable generators. The generators are being allocated to state or county health departments based on each state's vaccination distribution plan.

Portable generators can provide essential power for mobile vaccination centers that are being used to get vaccines to hard-to-reach areas and vulnerable or underserved populations.

In Alabama, the generators have allowed public health officials to expand the clinics to underserved and rural communities.

"We greatly appreciate Honda's generous donation of portable generators that will be used in public health response efforts throughout the state," said Andy Mullins, director of the Alabama Department of Public Health Center for Emergency Preparedness. "In addition to supporting needs such as powering refrigerators and freezers that hold COVID-19 vaccine during power outages, these new units will allow more vaccination clinics to be held in non-traditional settings. For example, the generators may be used for clinics held outdoors in rural and underserved areas to provide broader vaccine coverage for people at high risk."

The Honda EG2800i is known for its quiet operation, high-quality power (safe for electronics), fuel efficiency, and long run times in a lightweight, portable package. Weighing in at an industry-best dry weight of less than 67 pounds, the EG2800i provides sufficient power (up to 2,800 watts) to run multiple devices at once, including a refrigerator, freezer, furnace blower motor, several lights, microwaves and TVs.

"While we have access to a couple of larger generators, they are big, heavy and loud," said Brad Gilbert, Union County (Ohio) Emergency Management Director. "These Honda generators are perfect, because they are easy to move, load and use, which is very important when we have to use and move them multiple times."

Gilbert added, "We are also adding these to our plans for use in the event that we have to relocate or open additional clinics in large parking areas that have no access to power."

"Honda is committed to supporting our communities in defeating COVID-19 by assisting the important efforts to vaccinate local residents in clinics close to home," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're all in this together and Honda associates across America are proud to support front-line workers who are working to protect our communities."

The donation of generators to vaccination sites is part of Honda's ongoing efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included a $1 million donation and an associate matching gift program to address food insecurity in communities across North America, the donation of face shields to healthcare workers at medical facilities in 45 states, the modification of 10 Honda Odyssey minivans for use by the City of Detroit to transport healthcare workers and people potentially infected with COVID-19, and the production and donation of diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators used in hospitals and by first responders to help those stricken with the virus. For more information about Honda's COVID-relief and COVID-defeat efforts, visit hondanews.com.

