Honda Doubles California Fire Relief Donation, Committing $1 Million to American Red Cross

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing California wildfires, the Honda family of companies in the U.S. is doubling its previously announced $500,000 donation for crucial disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross – bringing the total to $1 million to support the tens of thousands of people impacted by the 2025 California wildfires.

The donation will enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster across the affected region, home to the company's U.S. sales and marketing headquarters and its associates.

"Honda recognizes the increased need for support and is dedicated to helping the communities impacted by the wildfires in the city Honda first called home in America 65 years ago," said Jennifer Thomas, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Our $1 million donation directly addresses the urgent needs of the affected communities, and we are steadfast in our efforts to support their recovery and rebuilding."

Beyond the corporate disaster recovery donations, Honda Financial Services (HFS) and Acura Financial Services (AFS) continue to offer payment extensions and lease deferrals to customers impacted by the natural disaster. Customers can get more information by calling Honda Financial Services at (800) 445-1358 or Acura Financial Services at (866) 950-2439.

Honda is also offering its associates an opportunity to join the relief effort through the company's matching fund program. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a maximum of $1,000 per associate contribution.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 620 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and globally sourced parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2023, 70% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America. Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America.

