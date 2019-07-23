Honda Engineer Signs with Epcon Franchising to Start Second Career as a Homebuilder

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epcon Franchising recently announced that Alloway Real Estate Holdings will build its first Epcon Community in Marysville, Ohio.

"While I am an engineer at Honda, I have built homes in the past in my spare time and loved doing it," said Bobb Alloway, of Alloway Real Estate Holdings. "What I loved most about Epcon is that every part of the process is packaged into an easy-to-follow guide, making the process of developing communities that are popular with 55+ buyers easy. I know Epcon will be invaluable to me as I enter this new venture."

His first community, located on West 5th street, will have fifty-one units, with thirty one being detached single-family homes and twenty being planned as attached townhomes. The community will be adjacent to a large, 57-acre public park and directly behind the Kroger Marketplace. The community will have many benefits including a large community pavilion for gatherings, close proximity to restaurants, quick access to the highway and the ability to walk to nearby establishments and walking trails. Home features include a large first floor owner's suite and a private outdoor courtyard, and the community will include a gated entry and exit and offer views of a wooded preservation park and pond.

"With Alloway's background in engineering and his passion for building exceptional homes, he'll be a great Epcon Franchise Builder," said Paul Hanson, President of Epcon Franchising. "Marysville is growing and is a very popular area to live—Alloway found a wonderful location for his first community. We look forward to using our 30-plus years of experience to help him develop this community and many more in the future."

Epcon offers Franchise Builders like Alloway Real Estate Holdings the ability to tap into the 55+ active adult market by giving them access to home building experience and resources that have been developed over 30+ years. Alloway will benefit from proven home designs, development strategies, marketing, sales and national buying programs, and a network of Franchise Builders as he develops his first community with Epcon.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Epcon is one of the top lifestyle-rich home developers in the country. As a Top 50 US builder (Builder Magazine, May 2019), Epcon has integrated smart, innovative designs with the most desirable modern amenities for more than 30 years. Today, more than 30,000 families and individuals call an Epcon community "home."

By leveraging the company's proven designs, technology and marketing and sales resources, Epcon Franchise Builders are given a competitive advantage to quickly develop communities that are popular with 55+ buyers and become market leaders.

