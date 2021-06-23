Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Jun 23, 2021, 09:12 ET
TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000715153/000119312521196757/d24614d20f.htm
https://global.honda/investors/library/form20_f.html
SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
