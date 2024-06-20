Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Jun 20, 2024, 08:50 ET

TOKYO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000715153/000119312524163995/d767050d20f.htm

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/form20_f.html

