Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Aug 07, 2024, 07:10 ET

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q1 Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

  • In motorcycle business operations, global sales volume increased, mainly in India and Brazil.
  • Automobile business operations were robust as well. In addition to strong sales of hybrid models, the positive effect of pricing commensurate with improvement in product value led to increased profits in each of these business areas compared to the same period last year.
  • Total Profit: Operating Profit 484.7 billion yen / Operating Margin 9.0%

FYE March 31, 2025 Financial Forecast

  • We have revised auto sales units for China downward by 220,000 units.
  • Operating profit, operating margin and net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company remain unchanged from our previous forecast*.

    *Previous forecast: announced on May 10th

Initiatives to further strengthen corporate governance

Honda strives to unwind cross-shareholdings at an early point, and further enhance the management discipline.

Step 1   ：

Conducted the secondary offering for Honda shares held by non-life insurance companies 
and banks.

Step 2   ：

Conducted the sale of shares, held by Honda, of non-life insurance companies and banks.

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

