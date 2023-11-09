Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal second quarter and the fiscal first half year ended September 30, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

09 Nov, 2023, 06:38 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal second quarter and the fiscal first half year ended September 30, 2023.

FY24 Results

  • In addition to highly profitable Motorcycle operations, profitability of Automobile operations improved significantly due to the recovery in production volume mainly in North America through delivering the competitive products to our customers, achieved operating profit 696.5 billion yen / Operating Margin 7.2%

FY24 Forecast

  • Although environment has been challenging in China and Asia, revised sales revenue, operating profit and profit for the period upward from the previous forecast*, reflecting further strengthening of our earnings structure as well as favorable currency effects.

*Previous forecast: announced on August 9th

Returning profit to shareholders

  • Dividends : 150 yen174 yen (forecast*)
  • Status of acquisition of company's own stock : App. ¥163.5B has been acquired compared to ¥200.0B announced on 5/11 (as of 10/31)

*Forecast for the full-year dividend per share is calculated based on the share before the stock split 

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

