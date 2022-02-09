Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Despite some unfavorable factors such as a decrease in automobile unit sales due to the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and an increase in raw material cost, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal nine months amounted to 671.6 billion yen, a year-on-year increase by 224.6 billion yen, due primarily to cost reductions, control of incentives and favorable currency effects.
  • Consolidated profit for the fiscal nine months attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 582.1 billion yen, a year-on-year increase by 138.0 billion yen.
  • The previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022) was revised upward by 140 billion yen to 800 billion yen.
  • The previously announced forecast for profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 115 billion yen to 670 billion yen, a year-on-year increase.

I.  Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2021

  • Sales revenue: 10,677.0 billion yen  (a year-on-year increase of 11.8%)
    Increase due to higher sales revenue from all businesses.
  • Operating profit: 671.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 50.3%)
    Increase due primarily to favorable currency effects and higher profit related to changes in sales revenue and model mix.
  •  Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 582.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 31.1%)

1)  Motorcycle business

  • Sales revenue: 1,602.0 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 343.9 billion yen)
    Increase due primarily to a sales increase in Brazil.
  • Operating profit: 232.3 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 80.0 billion yen).
    Increase due primarily to an increase in profit related to changes in sales revenue and model mix.

2)  Automobile business

Sales revenue: 6,823.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 462.7 billion yen)
Although sales decreased in North America, sales revenue experienced a year-on-year increase due primarily to an increase in sales in Asia and favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 188.5 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 135.9 billion yen)
Increase was due primarily to the control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 437.2 billion yen.

3)  Financial Services business

Operating profit: 258.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 7.5 billion yen)
Increase due primarily to an increase in profit due to higher revenue. 

4)  Life Creation (power products) and Other businesses

Operating loss: 7.4 billion yen (a year-on-year improvement of 1.1 billion yen)
Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 23.6 billion yen.

II.  Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(FY22) 

  • Honda is expecting that the external business environment will remain challenging due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and a further increase in raw material cost. Despite this assumption, Honda made an upward revision to the previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for FY22 to 800 billion yen, an increase by 140 billion yen, reflecting its continuous efforts to improve profitability including the control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and incentives.
  • The previously announced forecast for profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 115 billion yen to 670 billion yen.  

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Nine Months

Fiscal nine months
ended

Dec. 31, 2020

(9 months period)

Fiscal nine months
ended

 Dec. 31, 2021

(9 months period)

Difference

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

10.591

12.775

+2.184

Automobiles*3

3.425

3.000

-0.425

Life Creation

3.855

4.500

+0.645

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

7.263

7.964

+0.701

Automobiles*3

1.899

1.792

-0.107

Life Creation

3.855

4.500

+0.645

Financial

Results

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

9,546.7

10,677.0

+1,130.3

Operating profit 

447.0

671.6

+224.6

Share of profit of investments accounted for
using the equity method

204.5

157.0

-47.5

Profit before income taxes

658.7

845.2

+186.5

Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

parent

444.1

582.1

+138.0

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

106

111

JPY depreciated
against the USD
by 5 yen/dollar

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY22)

FY21

results

Previous

FY22 forecasts

（2021/11/5）

Revised

FY22 forecasts

(2022/2/9)

Difference

compared to

FY21 results

Difference

 compared
to previous
forecasts

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

15.132

17.500

17.040

+1.908

-0.460

Automobiles*3

4.546

4.200

4.200

-0.346

Life Creation

5.623

6.100

5.950

+0.327

-0.150

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

10.264

11.040

10.695

+0.431

-0.345

Automobiles*3

2.617

2.525

2.465

-0.152

-0.060

Life Creation

5.623

6.100

5.950

+0.327

-0.150

Financial

Results/

Forecasts

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

13,170.5

14,600.0

14,550.0

+1,379.4

-50.0

Operating profit 

660.2

660.0

800.0

+139.7

+140.0

Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the equity method

272.7

200.0

210.0

-62.7

+10.0

Profit before income taxes

914.0

860.0

1,020.0

+105.9

+160.0

Profit for the year

attributable to owners of the

parent

657.4

555.0

670.0

+12.5

+115.0

Annual dividend per share (yen)

110

110

110

--

--

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

106

110

111

JPY to
depreciate
against the
USD by 5
yen/dollar

JPY to
depreciate
against the
USD by 1
yen/dollar


Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter

3rd quarter

 ended

Dec. 31, 2020

 (3 months period)

3rd quarter

 ended

Dec. 31, 2021

 (3 months period)

Difference

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

4.269

4.602

+0.333

Automobiles*3

1.380

1.085

-0.295

Life Creation

1.402

1.270

-0.132

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

3.019

2.877

-0.142

Automobiles*3

0.809

0.610

-0.199

Life Creation

1.402

1.270

-0.132

Financial

Results

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

3,771.5

3,688.7

-82.7

Operating profit 

277.7

229.4

-48.2

Share of profit of investments accounted for
using the equity method

102.2

49.7

-52.4

Profit before income taxes

386.4

284.8

-101.5

Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

parent

284.0

192.9

-91.0

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

104

114

JPY depreciated
against the USD
by 10 yen/dollar

*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.

*2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

*3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.

For Additional Information, please visit;
https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

