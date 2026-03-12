Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced Notice Concerning Recording of Losses Associated with the Reassessment of Automobile Electrification Strategy and Revision on Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026

News provided by

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Mar 12, 2026, 08:19 ET

TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced Notice Concerning Recording of Losses Associated with the Reassessment of Automobile Electrification Strategy and Revision on Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026. This Honda's notice can be accessed from following web site address.

https://global.honda/en/investors/news.html
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended...

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Financial Results for FYE March...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics