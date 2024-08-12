Honda North Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Danvers, MA

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda North, a cornerstone of automotive excellence in Danvers, MA, proudly marks its 50th anniversary today. Since opening its doors in 1974, Honda North has become a trusted name in the community, delivering exceptional vehicles and unparalleled customer service to generations of loyal customers.

Honda North is part of the family of ICL dealerships located in Danvers, MA, and is the only Employee-Owned group of dealerships in New England!

Founded by the Jespersen family, Honda North started as a small dealership at 181 Newbury Street in Danvers with a vision to provide a personal and caring sales and service experience. That dedication to customers and the community is further cemented from Honda North being the only Employee-Owned Honda dealership in Massachusetts.

"It is almost unfathomable that we have been around for 50 years, and we feel so fortunate to be here today to celebrate this milestone. From where we began 50 years ago with the growth of our company along with the decades of community partnerships; helping charities and families throughout the entire region makes this journey even more special, Happy 50th Honda North, wow!"

Over the decades, we have grown into an award-winning automotive retailer in the region, maintaining our dedication to integrity, innovation, and community involvement. "We are incredibly grateful to have reached this significant anniversary," said Bryan Laskin, General Manager of Honda North. "This achievement reflects not only our dedication to providing exceptional customer experience but also the unwavering support of our community. It is also special to me as I have been with Honda North for almost 20 years, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence for many more years to come."

As Honda North looks to the future, they remain committed to evolving with the automotive industry while upholding the core values that have defined their success. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Honda North is excited to continue serving the Danvers community and beyond.

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee-owned company comprised of eight New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and 1 North Pre-Owned and Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

In October 2024, International Cars, Ltd. will be opening Kia North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Honda North has been recognized as a 2023 Honda President's Award recipient for the 16th time in 24 years! Honda North has also previously advanced to the prestigious Master Circle. The Honda Masters Circle recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award eight times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award seven times. Also, Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please call Michael Nadeau at (978) 539-5006 or visit www.iclautos.com.

