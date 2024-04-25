Honda North, Part of an ICL Family of Dealerships, Announces Platinum Sponsorship with Danvers FalconFest

DANVERS, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda North is excited to announce it has partnered with Danvers FalconFest as a platinum sponsor. As an employee-owned company, this partnership underscores Honda North's commitment to fellowship and community.

Danvers FalconFest is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization established in August 2022 by an enthusiastic and dedicated group of volunteers who organize fun, year-round, community events that are open to all residents. Danvers FalconFest aims to bring the community closer together, build meaningful connections between neighbors, and promote respect and pride in the Town of Danvers. This year's Danvers FalconFest event lineup includes: Downtown Rewind in June, Fireworks Spectacular in August, WIFFLE® Bowl in September, and Winter Bonfire in January 2025.

As a proud sponsor, Honda North is thrilled to contribute to the success of FalconFest and play a role in celebrating community and creating lasting traditions for Danvers residents of all ages.

"We are delighted to partner with Danvers FalconFest and to be a part of these family-friendly events," said Bryan Laskin, General Manager at Honda North. "At Honda North, most employees are local residents and believe in the importance of giving back to the communities where we live and serve."

Amy Ciancarelli, President of Danvers FalconFest added: "We appreciate Honda North's enthusiasm to be part of the positive change we are creating in the Danvers community. Danvers FalconFest and Honda North share a mission for serving others which makes our collaboration such a natural fit."

Honda North will be present at Danvers FalconFest events and invites attendees to stop by to learn more about its latest vehicle offerings, special promotions, and community involvement initiatives. Representatives from Honda North will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and engage with members of the Danvers community.

Honda North also encourages others to donate to and/or volunteer with Danvers FalconFest. Please visit the Danvers FalconFest website at www.danversfalconfest.org to learn more.

For more information regarding Honda North, please visit www.HondaNorth.com to review their complete list of award-winning Honda vehicles as well as their many other community partnerships.

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee-owned company comprised of seven New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and 1 North Pre-Owned and Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

In 2024, International Cars, Ltd. will be opening Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, New Hampshire as well as Kia North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Honda North has been recognized as a 2023 Honda President's Award recipient for the 16th time in 24 years! Honda North has also previously advanced to the prestigious Master Circle. The Honda Masters Circle recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award eight times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award seven times. Also, Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please call Michael Nadeau at (978) 539-5006 or visit www.iclautos.com.

Contact: Michael Nadeau

Honda North

(978) 539-5006

[email protected]

SOURCE Honda North